Explosions can be heard and huge plumes of thick black smoke seen across the city from a massive fertiliser factory inferno in Christchurch.

Forty firefighters and 10 trucks are battling the blaze at the Ravensdown fertiliser factory on Main South Road, Fire and Emergency NZ says.

The blaze began in Main South Rd.

A witness says the fire has been burning since about 10.15am.

Lucas Perelini said it looked like the whole building had gone up in flames.

Advertisement

"I was standing about 400 metres away, but could hear it hissing and loud bangs like small explosions. It's pretty hectic."

The wind was blowing the thick black smoke away from where he was standing, but it "didn't look good".

Ravensdown CEO Greg Campbell said there had been no injuries and everyone was accounted for.

"Ravensdown confirms there is a fire at its intake on the Hornby premises. Emergency services are in attendance and we are currently working with them."

They didn't know the cause of the fire, and would be investigating.

A Christchurch Transport Operations Centre spokeswoman said motorists should expect severe delays.

"If you are travelling east or west to or from SH1 please use the Christchurch Southern Motorway as an alternate route.

"If you are travelling from Sockburn Roundabout use Racecourse Rd and Buchanans Rd."

Black smoke can be seen across the city. Photo / Rachel Das

Main South Road is now closed from Carmen Rd to Springs Rd.

"The public are urged to avoid the area," police said.