Police have confirmed the name of the young mother of five who died in Methven.

Hollie-Jayne Kereru, 33, died on Saturday.

Emergency services were first called to a house on Main St about 9.30am.

Twelve hours later police released a statement saying Kereru's death was "unexplained".

A candlelight vigil was held last night for the young mum.

Inspector Dave Gaskin, Mid-South Canterbury Area Commander, said police were continuing with enquiries but were not looking for anyone in connection with Kereru's death.



The death has been referred to the coroner.