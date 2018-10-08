Police have confirmed the name of the young mother of five who died in Methven.
Hollie-Jayne Kereru, 33, died on Saturday.
Emergency services were first called to a house on Main St about 9.30am.
Twelve hours later police released a statement saying Kereru's death was "unexplained".
A candlelight vigil was held last night for the young mum.
Inspector Dave Gaskin, Mid-South Canterbury Area Commander, said police were continuing with enquiries but were not looking for anyone in connection with Kereru's death.
The death has been referred to the coroner.