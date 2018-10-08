Christchurch homeowners with outstanding claims can now go to one agency for all their insurance, legal, engineering and psycho-social needs, Minister for Greater Christchurch Regeneration Megan Woods has announced.



The Greater Christchurch Claims Resolution Service (GCCRS) was established following a report by an independent ministerial adviser into the EQC earlier this year to provide homeowners a free, impartial pathway to settle their claims.

"Our new one-stop shop will provide independent case management to bring together fast tracked claims handling, specialist engineering support, psychosocial support, and legal expertise to help resolve claims," Woods said in a statement.



"Claimants will also be given access to a new online tool where they can see clearly what the next step is for their claim, who is going to do it, and when it will be done by.



"Claimants will have one person in charge of their claim who will drive it along for them – they won't need to call up and speak to a different person all the time. They will know who is responsible for settling their claim."



A homeowner advisory group would also be established and Woods had asked EQC and Southern Response to develop new processes to ensure a streamlined, cross-agency resolution process. Private insurers were also being asked to join the scheme.