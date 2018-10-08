A small town in the Bay of Plenty is likely boasting the country's cheapest petrol price, while island living comes at a big cost.

As fuel companies across New Zealand argue the reason for high fuel prices, and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern promises action and relief at the pump, the Herald has taken a look at the range of prices that span the country.

Gull in Taneatua, near Whakatāne, is the place to go for cheap fuel, with the station charging only $2.10 a litre for 91, $2.21 for 98 and $1.40 for diesel.

Slightly more inland, Mobil Te Ngae in Rotorua follows closely with 91 at $2.13 a litre, 98 for $2.33 and diesel for $1.46.

The East Coast of the North Island is possibly the best area of New Zealand to live in terms of petrol prices, with Gull Gisborne charging $2.14 a litre for 91, and Waitomo and Allied in Napier charging $2.15.

On the other end of the scale, Central Otago in the South Island is probably the worst region for fuel prices.

Caltex and BP 2go in Wanaka near the top of the scale, charging $2.63 a litre for 91, $2.71 and $2.74 respectively for 98 and $1.99 for diesel.

Queenstown follows fairly closely behind, with the majority of its petrol stations charging $2.55 a litre for 91.

However, those choosing the luxury of island life are paying through the nose, with Z Onetangi on Waiheke Island charging a whooping $2.80 a litre for 91, $2.89 for 95, and $2.16 for diesel.

This is beaten only by Great Barrier Island, where AB Fuels Ltd in Claris is selling 91 for $3.40 a litre, and diesel for $2.50.

While these prices burn a hole in the motorist's wallet, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced she is prioritising the passing of the Commerce Amendment Bill.

This would give the Commerce Commission the power to conduct market studies into fuel markets to better understand how the market is functioning.

Ardern said the legislation was likely to pass in two weeks.

"[Petrol companies] haven't opened up their books to us in the past; so we're going to have to force their hand," she said.

However, any impacts of this would not likely be felt until next year.

This comes after Ardern launched a scathing attack on fuel companies yesterday, saying she thinks "consumers are being fleeced" at the petrol pump.

"I am hugely disappointed in the level of price that consumers are currently paying at the pump for fuel," she said at her weekly post-Cabinet press conference on Monday.

But fuel companies hit back, blaming the Government's own taxes as a reason motorists might be feeling "fleeced".