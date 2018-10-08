A pedestrian has died after a collision on State Highway 2 at Maramarua in the Waikato tonight.

A police spokesperson said the crash occurred at the intersection of SH2 and Dimmock Rd about 9.15pm.

"Initial indications suggest a second car which was following the first car has swerved to avoid the incident and has crashed into trees," the spokesperson said.

"Then a third vehicle, a ute, travelling from the opposite direction has also tried to avoid the crash scene and rolled.

"The pedestrian has died at the scene and at least four other people in the three vehicles have received minor to moderate injuries."

The crash has resulted in serious delays in the area for motorists, police said. SH2 is expected to remain closed for several hours.

The serious crash unit is investigating the incident and diversions are being arranged.

"They are challenging so we ask that motorists avoid the area where possible and are patient if they experience delays," the spokesperson said.

Further south in the King Country, one person has died after a car rolled on Waitete Rd/State Highway 30 in Te Kuiti.

Police said the car rolled near Cotter St shortly before 9pm.

The person died at the scene and two others have been taken to hospital in moderate conditions.

The serious crash unit is investigating and the road is closed for now.

Diversions are in place and police have asked motorists to be patient in the face of delays because the road is expected to remain closed for some time.