A teenage girl was flown to Middlemore Hospital in a serious condition this afternoon after a car rolled down a bank in the Waikato.

The car came to a stop on a riverbank area and the teenager was reportedly thrown out of the vehicle.

Five people were in the car at the time and two other occupants were moderately injured, a police spokeswoman said.

"Police were called to a crash at 4.25pm this afternoon on Tuakau Bridge, Port Waikato," she said.

"It was reported that a car went about four or five metres down a bank."

Photo / Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust

The crew of the Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter were called to Port Waikato at 4.55pm to assist the multiple patients.

Pictures from the scene show emergency crews assisting the crash victims near a badly damaged vehicle.

The police spokeswoman said police are investigating and the matter will be referred to Youth Aid.