The defence in the trial of a Northlander accused of fatally shooting a fellow gang member has opened its case in the High Court at Whangarei. Nicky Dodd, 43, is facing one charge of murder in relation to the death of John Henry Harris on Mower Rd, north of Whangarei, October 2016. Harris was taken to the St John Ambulance station on Western Hills Dr in Whangarei in a critical condition by friends and associates but died from the single gunshot wound. At the end of the Crown case, defence lawyer Julie-Anne Kincade said Dodd would not give evidence himself but would call four witnesses. Two were called yesterday and the rest would be called today.

Police are investigating a burglary at Kaitaia's St Joseph's Church over the weekend. The intruder/s broke into the sacristy, taking keys, an empty safe and a computer.

Surf Life Saving New Zealand and Far North Mayor John Carter will meet on November 2 to discuss the national extension of Doubtless Bay's Operation Flotation, established after a man died at Cable Bay in January while trying to rescue children from a rip. Carter said he had raised the subject with the Local Government New Zealand council and was seeking the support of LGNZ and councils across the country.

Police found the burnt out remains of a car, stolen in Whangārei, in "the usual spot" on Gills Rd, Awanui, over the weekend. Police in Whangārei had reportedly seen a Facebook post showing the car in flames.

Three chainsaws, a generator and a nail gun, reported stolen from an address at Peria, have been returned to the owner by the thief's stepmother. According to police the items had been offered for sale on Facebook.

To mark Mental Health week, an art exhibition called ''Open Books'' is on at the Yvonne rust Gallery, Quarry Arts Centre, until Saturday. It is the culmination of a three-month project where people who identified as having a mental health or other recovery story met and created artworks reflecting their experience.

Glenbervie is holding its 25th School Fun Run and Walk next month. The event, at Rayonier Matariki Glenbervie Forest, has a course suited to every member of the family. From a 10km run/walk for those preparing for bigger events and wanting to maintain their fitness; to an easier 5km option or a gentle 2km stroll suited to pre-schoolers. The fun run and walk is on Sunday, November 4. Visit www.registernow.com.au/secure/Register.aspx?E=30812 to sign up.