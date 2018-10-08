Multiple cars have crashed in Paengaroa near the Te Puke Golf Club.

The crash is on State Highway 2 near the intersection with Wilson Rd North.

Traffic is backed up on State Highway 2. Photo / George Novak

A police spokeswoman said it was reported that five or more cars have rolled.

Two people were trapped and two other people were reported to have suffered serious injuries.

The scene will be closed down while emergency services attend to those involved.

Diversions are being put in place and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

A photographer at the scene said the crash scene was "pretty chaotic".

A white van was extensively smashed and there was "lots of debris" across the road.

On Wilson Rd North a black SUV was upside down and blocking the road, he said.

Another vehicle, which appeared to be a station wagon, was lying in a paddock.

"It was quite a massive crash and there were lots of people coming and going from the scene crying," the photographer said.