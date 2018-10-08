Another week, another afternoon commute littered with crashes and breakdowns causing disruptions for Auckland motorists.

A crash clear of lanes near the St Lukes Rd on-ramp is causing heavy congestion between Bond St and St Lukes Rd on the Northwestern Motorway.

Traffic is heavy again between the Causeway and Lincoln Rd on the Northwestern heading away from the city. Citybound there is a queue for the Northern Link.

A breakdown is blocking the right-hand lane after Ellerslie on the Southern Motorway heading citybound, expect delays back to Mt Wellington.

Southbound traffic on the Southern Motorway can expect heavy congestion between Newmarket and Greenlane, again in patches from Manukau to Takanini.

There are heavy patches on the Northern Motorway heading northbound between the Harbour Bridge and Northcote Rd, again moderate to heavy approaching the Upper Harbour Highway.

Citybound traffic, meanwhile, is heavy at Greville Rd and again from Northcote Rd to the Harbour Bridge.

On the Southwestern Motorway, traffic is free-flowing heading northbound but heavy heading southbound to the Southern Link from Lambie Drive.