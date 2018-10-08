A woman has been killed in a workplace accident at Eastland Port this morning.

The female employee was struck by a log falling from a shuttle truck, which are used to transport logs to ships for loading.

She was an employee of ISO, the log marshalling and stevedoring company.

The Gisborne Herald understand she was a young mother of two children.

The accident happened just before 9am. Emergency services were quickly at the scene.

The family and WorkSafe NZ have been notified, and the death will be referred to the coroner.

Following a karakia, the port has been closed for the day, as a mark of respect and to allow her colleagues to reflect and grieve.

"This is a close-knit team in a close-knit community, and we're shattered," said Eastland Port general manager Andrew Gaddum.

"Our thoughts are with her whanau, friends and work mates.

"We will do everything we can to support the many people who have been so deeply affected by this loss."