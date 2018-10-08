"It's about resiliance and control over what we eat."

Community initiative, Greenprint for Whakatāne, will hold a hui (meeting) on October 18 to bring together like-minded people who are keen to work together for food sovereignty.

Greenprint for Whakatāne launched earlier this year with the purpose of making Whakatāne a more sustainable, resilient and regenerative place to live.

Greenprint enthusiast, Whakatāne District Councillor Nandor Tanczos, said food security was an issue that would be heavily impacted by climate change.

"Food sovereignty is about meeting food security through local production for local needs, " he said. "It's about resilience and control over what we eat."

Tanczos said the hui would draw on ideas that were raised at the inaugural Greenprint for Whakatāne meeting.

"There are some exciting initiatives around food sovereignty already in motion in the district, from community events like crop swaps, to positive developments in the Kai Oranga programme at Te Whare Wānanga o Awanuiārangi," he said.

"We want this meeting to bring together home and commercial growers, distributors, foodies and chefs, educators, and WasteNot exponents to talk about what everyone is up to and how we can work together to make Whakatāne a food resilient district.

"The evening will consist of short, sharp and inspiring talks, a bit of kai to share and an opportunity to workshop our thoughts and ideas."

Greenprint for Whakatāne will be held at Te Whare Wānanga o Awanuiārangi – Noho Centre at 6.30pm on Thursday, October 18.

If you'd like to know more about this event, or Greenprint for Whakatāne, contact Whakatāne Ki Mua co-ordinator Rebecca Mackay (Rebecca.Mackay@whakatane.govt.nz or phone 07 306 0500).