Alarming footage of staff from The Warehouse kicking an alleged shoplifter in a Hamilton car park has emerged on social media.

A video posted on Facebook shows three Warehouse staff surrounding an alleged shoplifter on the ground, yelling at him and then eventually kicking him.

The woman who posted the video is heard narrating what is happening and disapproving of the staff's actions.

"This guy on the ground got caught stealing," she says.

"Getting a hiding from The Warehouse guys ... these guys are beating him up."

"He's not even allowed to kick him like that."

The Warehouse said in a statement that the situation occurred after an alleged shoplifting incident at their Hillcrest store.

"We called the police and are co-operating with their inquiries. We're also fully investigating the incident ourselves, with urgency," a Warehouse spokesperson said.

The video has been watched over 45,000 times and has been shared over 500 times.

The video has been reported to police, who say they are investigating.