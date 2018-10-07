

A detour for motorists travelling through Wairoa over the next couple of days is being set up to allow contractors to carry out a resealing programme at the intersection of State Highway 2 and SH38 near the town centre.

NZ Transport Agency (NZTA) journey manager Oliver Postings said the detour route would be well signposted and he expected the work to be wrapped up by Friday.

He said delays from the work would be negligible.

There will however be slight delays to travel times at other work sites on other sections of SH2 as well as SH5 between Napier and Taupo.

Most of the work is taking place on the northern stretch of SH2 with surface repairs being carried out at several sites between Nuhaka and Wairoa, seal widening under way at sites between Raupunga and Kotemaori with lane closures and stop-go signalling operating at times.

North of Tutira at Sandy Creek there are traffic lights and speed restrictions in place due to the highway being reduced to one lane by a dropout which occurred after last month's heavy rainstorms.

Road repair teams are also working between White Pine Bush and Tangoio and temporary speed restrictions are in place.

Contractors will also be installing new sections of guardrail on Waikoau Hill with stop-go signalling in place at times.

On SH2 south of Hastings work is continuing on NZTA's safety improvements programme with seal widening work in the Te Hauke and Te Aute areas.

Temporary speed limits and stop-go signalling are in place and there will be slight delays in travel time.

Similar restrictions have been set up at several sites on SH5 where slip clearance work continues to be carried out.

Slip clearance work is also continuing at sites between Ardkeen to Lake Waikaremoana on SH38 with speed restrictions in place.