A worker has died after being crushed in a workplace incident at Gisborne's port today.

Emergency services were called to Eastland Port on Rakaiatane Road about 9am.

Detective Nick Wilkie said the port worker was on the wharf and had been killed by a falling log.

WorkSafe had been notified and the death would be referred to the coroner, he said.

Advertisement

Eastland Port said it could not comment.