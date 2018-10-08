A hard-hitting report warning the world has merely a decade to make unprecedented efforts to keep future warming within another 1.5C should end "magical thinking" about climate change, a Kiwi contributor says.

The 1.5C Global Warming Report, released today by the UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), estimates temperatures have already risen 1C higher than above pre-industrial averages, with the planet heating up at a rate of about 0.2C each decade.

"This doesn't sound like much but if we carry on like this, effectively the world will be warmed 50 per cent more that it has already experienced, between 2040-50, and some regions will feel the effects of these changes even more severely and quickly," said one of its lead authors, Associate Professor Bronwyn Hayward of the University of Canterbury.

If warming continued at the current rate, the 1.5C threshold would be crossed at some point between 2030 and 2052.

"The report's also clear that avoiding a warmer future above 1.5C will bring significant benefits for millions of people who will face significantly reduced risks of flooding, food insecurity and climate stress, including Pacific communities."

Even the difference between what another 1.5C and 2C would bring was "earth-shattering", said Professor Jim Salinger, a former IPCC lead author.

"For example, coral reefs would decline by 70 to 90 per cent with global warming of 1.5C, whereas virtually all would be lost with 2C," he said.

"With a global average temperature rise by 2C above pre-industrial values, then around 400,000 of the species that we know could go extinct, the numbers for 1.5C would probably be about a third to half this number."

The report was "unequivocal" that climate change was already transforming the planet, through extreme weather, sea level rise and impacts on coral reefs and Arctic sea ice.

Without unprecedented cuts to emissions now, the world would have fewer opportunities to develop sustainably, and be forced to rely increasingly on unproven, risky and possibly socially undesirable technologies to remove carbon from the atmosphere in the future, Hayward said.

"But to avoid climate warming above 1.5C, we have to scale up action in unprecedented ways across all sectors of our economy and everyday life, over the next 10 years."

If the 1.5C threshold could be held, the world could escape an extra 10cm of sea level rise, over and above what's already been locked in for this century.

Work by New Zealand scientist Professor Tim Naish and others suggested sea levels would be 20cm to 30cm higher by 2060, thanks to CO2 already accumulated in the atmosphere.

"This new IPCC report underscores that 1.5C to 2C could trigger rapid melting of the Antarctic and Greenland with very significant impacts locally for much higher rates of sea level rise over time," Hayward said.

"At the very least a world warmed above 1.5C has significant implications for New Zealand national adaptation planning."

That likely meant tough choices for the Government and the farming sector.

Globally, big cuts to CO2 had to start within two years and result in emissions being halved by 2030; to stay within 2C, the same had to be achieved by 2040.

Salinger said the 1.5C goal meant methane had to be halved by 2040, when carbon dioxide must be about a quarter of its 2020 emissions.

Thus the 1.5C aspiration required immediate reductions in all greenhouse gas emissions, he said.

"New Zealand does not have the luxury in delaying its agricultural methane emissions to play its part to achieve the 1.5C target."

While there were big opportunities for reducing methane and nitrous oxide, Hayward said, the need for deep cuts nonetheless raised far-reaching questions about stocking and land use, and "signals that we might expect significant shifts in terms of changing consumer behaviours towards more sustainable diets".

On top of that, the report called for far-reaching transitions across all sectors including how we use energy, land, transport and buildings.

"The New Zealand Government and Opposition have already committed to debating a bill to create a net carbon zero by 2050," Hayward said, "but making this vision a reality presents tough challenges in a country which has historically relied predominantly on one policy tool - Emissions Trading - to address climate change".

Niwa climate scientist Dr Jonny Williams described the report as "realistic", with the authors recognising that the 1.5C goal would be challenging, but still not impossible.

Victoria University climate scientist Professor James Renwick said the report ultimately made a compelling case for rapid decarbonisation, starting now.

"If we want to save even a fraction of unique ecosystems such as the Great Barrier Reef, we cannot afford two degrees of global warming."

Given the past trajectory of global emissions of greenhouse gases - nearly a doubling in the past 30 years - achieving the 1.5C mission represented "a truly heroic and unprecedented effort" to turn the global economy around, he said.

"Are the governments, the businesses, and the people of the world up to it?"