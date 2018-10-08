Police are continuing to investigate the sudden death of a mother of five in a small Mid Canterbury town at the weekend.

The Herald can confirm that her husband is facing charges and will appear in the Christchurch District Court.

But the charges do not relate to his wife's death.

Hollie Jayne Kereru died at a property in Methven, about an hour inland from Christchurch, at the weekend.

Emergency services were first called to a house on Main St about 9.30am on Saturday.

Twelve hours later police released a statement saying Kereru's death was "unexplained".

A post-mortem examination was carried out yesterday and investigators and forensic staff remained at the property today carrying out a scene examination.

The Herald has learned that Kereru's husband Joshua was due to appear in the Christchurch District Court this morning.

He is facing two charges - possession of a needle or syringe and assaulting police.

He did not appear and was granted a registrar's remand until October 30.

He has not been charged in relation to Kereru's death.

Police this morning refused to comment on the charges or the circumstances surrounding the death.

A spokeswoman declined to answer any questions from the Herald this morning, and this afternoon said the scene examination was continuing and was expected to finish tomorrow.

Yesterday Mid-South Canterbury Area Commander Inspector Dave Gaskin said there was no danger to the public following the "incident".

The property where Kereru died borders the Our Lady of the Snows School and Our Lady of the Snows Church.

Kereru had lived in the presbytery - a large property that once housed the local Catholic priest but was now rented out to others.

The death has shocked Methven locals.

They said the Kereru family had been living here for a few years. The couple share five young children and were farm workers. ​

It is understood the children are in the care of Kereru's family in Christchurch.

Locals are said to be rallying around to support the children and wider Kereru family.