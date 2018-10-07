A 62-year-old man has died after a crash in the Far North early this morning.

According to police, the man had swerved to avoid a small animal, possibly a possum or a hedgehog. The vehicle ran into a roadside drain and rolled.

Eemergency services were alerted at 2.36am.

The driver was conscious and responsive when emergency services arrived, but died while being treated in a St John ambulance, before a rescue helicopter arrived from Whangarei.

Police in Kaitaia were talking to his family this morning, and had not released his name.

The Far North's toll for the year so far now stands at 10, and Northland's at 24.