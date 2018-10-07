A fine start to the second week of the school holidays will make way for a southerly blast mid-week bringing rain and even snow to 400m in the South Island.

MetService meteorologist Karl Loots said the fine weather of the past few days would persist today and tomorrow for most places.

"The story of today is just a few odd showers scattered about the place, but most areas will be fine."

Whangārei, Auckland and Hamilton were all in for a day of light winds, a high of 19C and the odd coastal shower. Coromandel, Bay of Plenty around the East Cape down to Hawke's Bay would also see temperatures in the late teens, with some showers mostly about the ranges.

Make the most of the settled start to next week because as we head into the later part of the week a complex low is set to move over NZ from the west The low is likely to bring strong winds & a dose of heavy rain to several regions, even snow to 400m is possible in the south ^AC pic.twitter.com/qt9mTDkZ3F — MetService (@MetService) October 7, 2018

The high pressure driving the fine weather spell would hang in there until tomorrow evening, before a strong, cold front arrived at the bottom of the South Island.

"That will be the start of the significant weather for the week," Loots said.

By the end of Wednesday most of the South Island would be doused in rain, with the West Coast in line for the most.

Temperatures were forecast to plummet - halving in places from the start of the week - with snow possible down to 400m.

This weather pattern would persist about the South Island through to Friday, with a low pressure system arriving from the west bringing potentially more rain.

⚠️ Potential for a significant wintry storm this week 🌨️



October has been tranquil so far, but that may change by Thu-Fri: snow, strong/gusty winds & some heavy rainfall along with a sharp cold snap is possible.



Keep an eye on the forecast! pic.twitter.com/aYDqqpabPU — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) October 7, 2018

The North Island would continue its fine spell through Wednesday before the front made its way north on Thursday. Rain was forecast for most places later in the week.

Loots said at this stage the heaviest rain mid-week would affect the "usual suspects", along the South Island's West Coast.

But when the low pressure system arrived Thursday it could bring heavy rain to parts of the South Island's east coast, central parts of the country, and the North Island into Friday.

Today's weather

Whangārei

Mainly fine, apart from morning cloud. Chance afternoon shower. Light winds and afternoon sea breezes. 19C high, 9C overnight.

Auckland

​ Mostly sunny, with isolated afternoon showers. Light winds and afternoon sea breezes. 19C high, 10C overnight.

Hamilton

Mainly fine, but chance afternoon shower. Light winds. 19C high, 6C overnight.

​

Tauranga

Cloudy periods, a few evening showers. Light winds and sea breezes. 18C high, 10C overnight.

New Plymouth Fine apart from chance afternoon shower. Southeast breezes tending southwest. 17C high, 6C overnight.



Napier Some morning cloud, then fine. Light winds and sea breezes. 16C high, 5C overnight.

Whanganui​ A fine day. Westerly breezes. 19C high, 7C overnight.



Wellington Fine apart from some morning cloud. Northerlies becoming fresh afternoon, changing southerly overnight. 15C high, 8C overnight.



Nelson Fine. Light winds and sea breezes, southwesterlies developing evening. 16C high, 6C overnight.

Christchurch Morning cloud, then sunny spells. Light winds. 17C high, 4C overnight.



Dunedin Morning cloud and possible drizzle, then fine. Light winds. 13C high, 8C overnight.