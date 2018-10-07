A man is in a critical condition after falling from a moving car in Porirua this afternoon and police are asking for help identifying him.

Emergency services were called to Warspite Ave in Wellington about 4pm where a man had "exited a car", police said.

The level of injuries would indicate the car was most likely moving at the time, a police spokeswoman said.

He was taken to Wellington Hospital in a critical condition.

Police said the man's identity remained unknown and they were calling for the public to help identify him.

He is Maori or Polynesian, in his mid-30s, of a solid build, about 185cm tall and with short black hair cut to a number two or three length.

He had a small amount of facial hair on his chin.

Police were still trying to work out exactly what happened and were appealing to the public for help.

Call the Wellington Police Crime Squad on (04) 381 2000, or anonymously call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 if you have information.