Government officials initiated and successfully brokered a deal with an overseas water bottling company to purchase a Bay of Plenty operation.

Documents obtained under the Official Information Act reveals New Zealand Trade and Enterprise (NZTE) helped Chinese company Nongfu Spring set up in New Zealand.

In an application to the Overseas Investment Office (OIO), 1 News reports Nongfu Springs was "actively encouraged" to purchase aquifer, Otakiri Springs Limited.

"It explained that NZTE staff from China and Auckland brokered the introduction between Nongfu and Otakiri Springs," 1 News reports.

"Refusing consent, Nongfu warned, 'would be likely to adversely affect New Zealand's image overseas'.

"In June, Land Information minister Eugenie Sage approved Nongfu Spring's land purchase."

NZTE minister David Parker and Sage both declined the opportunity to front on the matter but Parker's office said it was initiated by the previous government.

Located near Whakatane, Otakiri Springs' new owner hopes by 2021 the aquifer will bottle over one billion litres of water each year.

NZTE admitted it initiated the contact with Nongfu Spring and other potential investors, and explained the final decision lies with the OIO.

Community groups have appealed the consent application from Nongfu Springs.