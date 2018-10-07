The average New Zealand household is now paying $200 a year more in petrol taxes than this time last year, with Auckland families paying $324 extra, National Leader Simon Bridges says.



"Every time a New Zealander puts $1 of petrol in their vehicle, 53c of that is going straight into the Government's coffers, and the Government's share and the costs faced by Kiwis is only going to get worse as fuel prices climb," he said.



Since the election, petrol prices had increased by 42c a litre on average, to record highs.

That included this month's 3.5c hike in excise, netting the Government about $123 million a year in extra revenue, plus GST on the fuel price increase which amounted to $220 million a year at current prices – "all additional costs paid by New Zealanders".



"Auckland Council is also now collecting an extra $70 million from a year from Auckland families as a result of its regional fuel tax, enabled by the Government," Bridges said.



And there were two more excise tax increases to come in the next two years.



"This Government fails to understand that petrol is typically a fixed cost for families and businesses. It is the cost of getting kids to school and groceries home from the supermarket. It is the cost of getting goods and services to your customers.



"Rather than imposing more taxes it needs to get its own spending under control and it could start with finding a more cost-effective solution to the billions of dollars it wants to spend on Auckland's trams."



National understood the need to invest in infrastructure "but we don't need to keep imposing higher costs on New Zealanders to do it".

Last month, petrol prices hit a record high of more than $2.40 for 91 octane at some stations and it only increased further with the increase in excise tax which came in on October 1.

The ever-increasing cost last week sparked the formation of a Facebook page calling for Kiwis around the country to refrain from filling up on October 26 in protest.

Earlier this year, when petrol reached $2.30 a litre the Automobile Association called for the Government to cut 10c of tax off the price immediately while Consumer New Zealand said the price would likely force people to bike, walk or take public transport instead.