Hard-nosed bikers traded their leather jackets and boots for pink tutus and flowers in yesterday's Pink Ribbon ride to raise funds for the Breast Cancer Foundation NZ.

Motorcycles, trikes, scooters, their riders and breast cancer survivors rode from the Auckland Netball Centre to Western Springs stadium in the event.

The entry fee cost $20 and afterwards, riders and the public shared a barbecue, coffee and raffles at Western Springs Stadium to celebrate the ride.

It was the 15 annual ride held in Auckland where participants are encouraged to "pink-out" their rides with some sporting pink bunny ears and bras.