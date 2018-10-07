A 4.3 earthquake has been recorded near Milford Sound this afternoon.

GeoNet recorded the quake at 3.22pm and said there was light shaking.

It was centred 25km north of Milford Sound and was only 4km deep.

Eighteen people have reported feeling the shake on GeoNet's website. Of them, 14 said it was weak, three classed it as light and one person reported moderate shaking.

Advertisement

A magnitude 5.2 earthquake was felt in the area at 10.37pm last night and was felt by 735 people.

It originated 30km north of Milford Sound and was 3km deep.

There had been 13 smaller shakes in the area since the 5.2 one was recorded last night.

The most recent was a 2.8 magnitude earthquake at 3.41pm.