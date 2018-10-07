Police are at a "critical stage" in their investigation into the death of Napier man Alex Latimer, after a body was found at a Te Haroto address on Saturday.

A post mortem is set to commence later today but police believe it is Latimer.

Thirty-year-old Alex Latimer from Napier. Photo / NZ Police

Eastern District Field Crime Manager Detective Inspector Mike Foster said they were continuing to appeal for sightings of Latimer's car between Te Haroto and Omaranui Rd, Napier, during the early hours of Sunday, September 30, and 8am Monday, October 1.

The 30-year-old was last seen at the Bay View BP service station at about 1.25am that Sunday. It is believed he was headed northwest to the Te Haroto area on the Napier-Taupō road.

His vehicle - a white 2000 Toyota Corolla hatchback - was found burnt out on Omaranui Rd the next day. The car's number plate was ZE8110.

"That actually is quite crucial to us," Foster said.

"We need to know when Latimer's vehicle was moved ... the route that they took to get to Omaranui Rd and if possible, we would like to know of any other sightings of that vehicle before it was lit, while it was engulfed in flames and also after."

Investigators and ESR teams were still at the "large" scene in Te Haroto and a specialist search was set to get under way today.

"We have got quite a large team dealing with inquiries and interviewing people, so there is an awful lot of work to be done over the next two to three weeks," Foster said.

"We know that one of the occupants of that address on that night was known to him."

On Friday, two men aged 26 and 24, were charged with assault and appeared in the Hastings District Court that same day. Both of them, by way of consent, were remanded in custody to reappear on October 25. They were likely to face further charges.

Police had spoken to a number of people and were not looking for anybody else at this stage. However, they did not rule out further arrests in the future.

Earlier in the week, Police carried out search warrants at another property in Napier.

If you believe you may have seen the car, or you have any other information which could assist the investigation team, please call (06) 831 0955. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.