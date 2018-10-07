Three people have been arrested in relation to an aggravated robbery at a service station south of Auckland.

Four offenders entered Waiuku Service Station at 8am armed with screwdrivers and metal poles and threatened a staff member, police said.

They left in a stolen vehicle but were spotted by police in Pukekohe, and then followed by the Eagle Helicopter.

One person got out of the car and fled on foot, before the car continued into the Papakura/Takanini area.

Police used road spikes to bring the vehicle to a stop after it crashed into a car at the Takanini on-ramp on Great South Rd. There were no injuries in the crash, police said.

The occupants of the car fled on foot and police gave chase, apprehending three of them - two 16-year-old males and a 15-year-old male.

A fourth male was still wanted by police.

Inspector Tony Wakelin said it was a "pleasing end" following a serious crime.

"It was a great result thanks to great team work, co-ordination and professionalism.

"We were able to apprehend these offenders without engaging in a police pursuit, which may have put members of the public at unnecessary risk "

The offenders would be referred to Youth Court for aggravated robbery and unlawful taking of a motor vehicle.

Police urged anyone who had further information to contact Counties Manukau Police on 09 261 1300 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.