Police are investigating the death of a young mother of five at a property in Methven.

Investigators and forensic staff are examining the property, which remains under a scene guard cordon.

Emergency services were first called to a house on Main St about 9.30am yesterday.

The property borders the Our Lady of the Snows School.

A post mortem examination will be carried out on the woman, who is in her 30s, today.

Yesterday, police said the death was unexplained.