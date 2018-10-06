Western Bay of Plenty police and the local Coastguard are urging boaties to be prepared after two boats capsized on the Kaituna Bar within 24 hours.

The two incidents resulted in five people needing to be rescued.

On Friday, a small boat with two people on board capsized on the Kaituna bar.

As the Maketu Coastguard were returning from that rescue, they were called to Pukehina where four people on a small boat were reportedly also in distress.

A police spokesperson said on Saturday about 8am another boat capsized on the Kaituna Bar with three people on board.

"Fortunately, no one was injured in any of these the incidents."

Maketu Coastguard advised that the Kaituna boat ramp was out of commission, and boats are launching from the Bell Rd boat ramp, where the bar is not visible.

"It is not until boaties get to the bar they realise conditions are not favourable."

The bar crossing can be treacherous three hours either side of low tide, and both boats capsized within this time frame, the police spokesperson said.

Boaties are urged to check the weather and tides before launching their vessel and ensure everyone board is wearing a lifejacket, and contact the Coastguard before heading out.

"Ensure that if you are carrying a cell phone as one of your means of communication, it is in a snap-lock bag to keep it dry," the police spokesperson said.