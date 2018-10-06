A 21-year-old man is in hospital after a drive-by shooting in Stokes Valley early this morning.

A police spokeswoman said an investigation was under way as police look to find those responsible.

Police were called to Hanson Grove at 2.30am after the young man was shot from a passing vehicle, she said.

The man was in a "serious but stable condition".

"A scene guard is in place at the Hanson Grove address and an investigation is under way to identify the offender or offenders.

"We are still making inquiries, speaking to those at the scene and the victim."

