One Lotto ticket is now worth $1 million, winning Division One in tonight's draw.

That ticket was bought from New World Birkenhead in Auckland.

And a single Strike Four ticket has won $400,000 - that ticket bought at Melody's New World in Palmerston North.

The big Powerball prize hasn't been struck, and jackpots to $9 million on Wednesday night.

The numbers were: 8, 13, 24, 26, 29, 39 with the bonus number 19 and the Powrball 2.

Strike numbers were 39, 13, 8 and 24.