Police are investigating the death of a young woman in her 30s at a house in Canterbury.

Emergency services were called to a house on Main St, in the small town on Methven, about 9.30am today.

The cause or circumstances of her death are not yet known, police said.

​

"The death is unexplained at this time,'' a police statement said.

Police investigators and forensic staff are due to examine the property over the next few days.

A post mortem examination is to be carried out tomorrow.