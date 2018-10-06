Police searching for missing Napier man Alex Latimer have found a body at a Hawke's Bay property.

The 30-year-old was last seen at a petrol station on September 30.

Police said this afternoon that although the body had not yet been formally identified, they believe it is Latimer.

Detective Inspector Mike Foster said the investigation into the circumstances of his death is ongoing.

"Police continue to appeal for any sightings of Mr Latimer's car between Te Haroto and Omaranui Rd, Napier, between Sunday, September 30, and 8am Monday, October 1.''

Police believe Latimer, who was last spotted at the Bay View BP service station about 1.25am that Sunday, was on his way to Te Haroto when he went missing.

Latimer's vehicle - a white 2000 Toyota Corolla hatchback - was found burnt out on Omaranui Road the next day.

The car's number plate was: ZE8110.

The discovery of a body comes after the arrests of two men, aged 26 and 24, charged with assault.

They appeared in the Hastings District Court yesterday and are likely to face further charges.

Police earlier carried out search warrants at two properties in Te Haroto and Napier.

Officers said earlier this week that as a result, the Te Haroto address would be the focus of an extensive search and examination.

Anyone who believes they saw the Latimer's car is urged to contact authorities immediately.

Can you help? Contact: Police: (06) 831 0955 or CrimeStoppers Anonymous: 0800 555 111.