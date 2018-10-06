A hot rod is looking worse for wear after losing its tyre and rim in a crash in the Karangahake Gorge this afternoon.

A woman who was in a car that drove past the damaged vehicle told the Bay of Plenty Times there was an ambulance at the scene and police were directing traffic.

The woman said the crash had caused a long line of traffic in the Gorge.

A photo she took showed the front right wheel had come off and was resting next to the hot rod.

Advertisement

A police spokesman said there was a report of a crash between two vehicles half way between Waihi and Paeroa on State Highway 2 at 2.35pm.

There were no injuries and one car was slightly blocking the road, he said.

A tow truck was organised to remove the damaged vehicle.