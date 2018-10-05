Police are investigating reports of an attempted abduction of a young girl in Hamilton.

A man driving a white car approached the girl on McCracken Avenue shortly after 4pm yesterday and attempted to pull her into his vehicle.

The girl was pushed out again when a family member came out of a house onto the footpath.

The incident happened in the suburb of Hillcrest.

Police are wanting to hear from anyone who was on the street or in the wider Hillcrest area around the time of the incident, who may have witnessed anything suspicious.

Those with relevant information could contact the Hamilton Central Police Station on 07 858 6200.