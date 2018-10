Three men have been pulled from the water south of Tauranga after their boat capsized.

One man was reportedly on the hull of the small aluminium boat, while two more were in the water after the boat capsized off the coast near Paengaroa at about 7.50am, a police spokeswoman said.

Coastguard co-ordinated the rescue of the men, who are all now safe with no reports of injuries or an ambulance being called, she said.