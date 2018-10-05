Much of the country is in for a good dose of sunshine to kick off the weekend, with fine weather and warm temperatures before a low front moves in to rain on our parade.

North Islanders would experience the best of the sun, with the effects of the front not expected to make an appearance until late on Sunday afternoon.

Metservice meteorologist Stephen Glassey said most parts should see some "decent spells" of fine weather this weekend.

"It's reasonably settled across the whole country, there are just a couple of weak fronts that are going to affect certain parts," he said.

Areas up the top of the North Island, like Whangarei and Auckland, could expect clear, sunny skies with just a little high cloud interrupting the sunshine in the afternoon.

Aucklanders were in for a high of 20C and a low of 12C overnight.

Tauranga and Hamilton were in for a very similar looking day, with temperatures peaking around 19C.

The NZ #climate outlook for Oct-Dec 2018 ❄️ ☀️ 🌬️ 🌵



-Drier weather patterns prevail, overall.

-Dryness could have an agriculture & fire season impact.

-Summer-like warmth is on hold for now.

-El Niño likely to develop - non traditional, weak variety. pic.twitter.com/cGBWUZDCzj — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) October 3, 2018

Things were not so peachy on the east coast of the North Island - temperatures were lower at 15C and there was a chance of a shower in the afternoon.

Glassey said would likely be a bit of cloud along this coast - from Gisborne down to the Wairarapa.

"They've got some cloud, there's also a few showers around Northern Hawke's Bay into Gisborne," he said.

"Tomorrow, there is another weak front that is moving onto the South Island."

The bottom of the South Island could expect a few showers over Sunday afternoon, these would then move inland and further north later in the day.

Some of this wetter weather would spread up to the North Island by Sunday afternoon - with the worst of the showers likely to hit spots on the East Coast like Gisborne.

Highs and lows today:

Whangarei

Fine with some evening cloud. High of 19C, low of 11C.

Auckland

Mainly fine weather intercepted with some evening cloud. Light winds likely in the afternoon. High of 20C and a low of 12C overnight.

Tauranga

Fine, with light afternoon winds. High of 19C, low of 11C.

Napier

Mostly cloudy weather with a likelihood of showers later in the day. High of 15, low 10C.

Palmerston North

Morning cloud with the chance of a shower. High of 18C, low of 10C.

Nelson

Increasing sunny spells with light winds. High of 15C, low of 8C.

Greymouth

Cloudy, with light winds. High of 16C, low of 7C.

Christchurch

Fine, sunny weather - though morning cloud was likely. High of 15C, low of 6C.

Queenstown

Fine weather with light winds. High of 17C, low of 3C.

Dunedin

Fine weather with northeasterly winds developing in the afternoon. High temperature of 14C, low of 7C.