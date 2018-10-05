Firefighters are battling a house blaze in South Auckland tonight.

Emergency crews were called to a property on Friedlanders Rd, in Manurewa, just before 9pm after reports a house was on fire.

Northern fire communications shift manager Daniel Nicholson said they had four fire trucks at the scene.

"The house was well involved when [crews] arrived."

No one was reported missing and there had been no injuries, he said.

Nicholson said abut 9.30pm that the fire was under control and staff remained at the scene.

No neighbouring properties were in danger, he said.

The cause of the blaze is yet to be determined and a fire investigator is due to look into the circumstances tomorrow.