First fresh berries, now frozen.

A brand of frozen mixed berries is being recalled by authorities immediately because of the risk of contamination - this time, metal.

The Ministry for Primary Industries issued a recall notice for the 1kg pack of Fruzio brand premium mixed berries this evening.

"FSL Foods Ltd is recalling a specific batch of its Fruzio brand premium mixed berries as the product may contain foreign matter (metal),'' the statement says.

The affected batch of frozen Fruzio mixed berries (1kg) has a best before June 22, 2021 date marking. Photo / Supplied

People are being asked to check the date mark on the back of the pack and warned that any affected product should not be eaten.

"There have been no reports of injury.

"However, if you have consumed any of this product and have any concerns about your health, seek medical advice.''

The affected batch has a date marking of Best Before: 22 Jun 2021 and is sold frozen in a 1kg plastic bag.

The product is sold in a number of supermarkets - New World, Pak'nSave and Gilmours stores around the North Island.

"The product is not exported. This recall does not affect any other Fruzio brand products,'' the notice says.

People who have bought the berries are being advised to return it to their retailer for a full refund.

The recall comes after several incidents where fresh strawberries in Australia were found with needles pierced into them.

There has been one report of an affected strawberry punnet found in New Zealand, sold at the St Luke's Countdown supermarket in Auckland late last month.