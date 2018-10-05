A Dunedin man said he wanted to put a chain around his ex-girlfriend's neck, tie her to his vehicle and drag her to her death, a court has heard.

Iliya Alexi Thomas Young (26) was a patient at Wakari Hospital at the time, in August and September last year, and he made the comments to various health professionals, whose concerns led them to contact the police.

Judge Kevin Phillips told the Dunedin District Court this week the defendant's mental health issues were "rampant" at the time but his state was now much improved.

"People can say that type of comment, `I want to kill someone', in moments of stress.

"Where the difficulty arose was that you then said how you were going to do it," the judge said.

Young's plans involved a slew of violent acts, detailed in court documents.

"He stated he would smash his ex-partner's car windows, drag her out of the car, pull her hair and smash her teeth through her skull," a police summary said.

"He also said he would put a chain around her neck, tie her to his ute and drag her along until she is dead."

Young told the staff members he was passionate about hating his former girlfriend and wanted her dead - "this is one of his biggest wishes", the summary said.

The defendant was assessed under the Criminal Procedure (Mentally Impaired Persons) Act and found fit to stand trial, which brought about a guilty plea to the charge of threatening to kill.

Defence counsel John Westgate said his client was now receiving psychiatric help and was "much better".

Young had strong support from his parents, was in a new relationship and had a job, he said.

Judge Phillips noted the man had no previous convictions.

He sentenced Young to 100 hours' community work and nine months' intensive supervision.

A protection order was granted in favour of the victim.

If you're in danger now:

• Phone the police on 111 or ask neighbours of friends to ring for you.

• Run outside and head for where there are other people.

• Scream for help so that your neighbours can hear you.

• Take the children with you.

• Don't stop to get anything else.

• If you are being abused, remember it's not your fault. Violence is never okay

Where to go for help or more information:

• Women's Refuge: Free national crisis line operates 24/7 - 0800 refuge or 0800 733 843 www.womensrefuge.org.nz

• Shine, free national helpline 9am- 11pm every day - 0508 744 633 www.2shine.org.nz

• It's Not Ok: Information line 0800 456 450 www.areyouok.org.nz

• Shakti: Providing specialist cultural services for African, Asian and middle eastern women and their children. Crisis line 24/7 0800 742 584

• Ministry of Justice: www.justice.govt.nz/family-justice/domestic-violence

• National Network of Stopping Violence: www.nnsvs.org.nz

• White Ribbon: Aiming to eliminate men's violence towards women, focusing this year on sexual violence and the issue of consent. www.whiteribbon.org.nz



How to hide your visit

If you are reading this information on the Herald website and you're worried that someone using the same computer will find out what you've been looking at, you can follow the steps at the link here to hide your visit. Each of the websites above also have a section that outlines this process.