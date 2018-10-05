Police investigating the alleged rape of a woman in Nelson are appealing to a man who came to her aid after she was attacked to come forward.

Authorities say the good Samaritan helped the victim get help from a nearby nightclub after she was assaulted in a silver car parked in the Buxton Square car park in the early hours of this morning.

Police were called to the scene about 1.30am.

A 29-year-old man was arrested at the scene and charged with rape. He appeared in court today.

Police investigating the incident say they would like to speak to the man who helped the woman as well as anyone else who may have witnessed the incident or was in the area at the time.

The good Samaritan is described as having a beard and was wearing a denim jacket and a green cap.

He is seen in CCTV footage approaching the vehicle before the victim gets out and goes towards him.

* Can you help? Contact Nelson Police: (03) 546 3840 or CrimeStoppers Anonymous: 0800 555 111.