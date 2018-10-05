Two young men and a woman have been arrested in Christchurch after police discovered a number of drug-induced people in a house this week.

Officers in the area carried out search warrants at two properties in the suburb of Phillipstown on Thursday.

Police arrested and charged a 23-year-old man with supplying psychoactive substances.

A 21-year-old woman was charged with possession of psychoactive substances for supply. They appeared in the Christchurch District Court today.

While a 25-year-old man was charged with obstruction and possession of psychoactive substances. He is due to appear in the same court next Wednesday.

Detective Senior Sergeant Sarah Illingworth said it was incredibly concerning when officers found a number of people, in one property, who they believed were under the influence of synthetic drugs.

"They were unconscious or close to it. It was a real demonstration of just how dangerous this drug is,'' she said.

"We want the public to know we are working hard to make more arrests like today's to stop the spread of this harmful substance. These drugs are extremely harmful.''

Police are urging anyone who knows someone who is taking synthetic drugs to contact police immediately and to seek medical attention urgently.

An appeal is also being made to users of the drug themselves to give it up and contact their family doctor or Alcohol Drug Helpline on 0800 787 797 for assistance.

"Police also need the assistance of the community to report anyone suspected of making or supplying synthetic drugs.''

* Can you help? Contact Police on 111 or CrimeStoppers Anonymous: 0800 555 111