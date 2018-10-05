People who visited Kelston Boys' High School recently have been warned to watch for symptoms of measles.

The Auckland Regional Public Health Service (APRHS) has been notified of a possible case of measles at the school and is advising anyone who visited between September 20-25 to be wary.

Measles usually begins with a high fever, runny nose, cough and sore red eyes, followed by a rash starting behind the ears and spreading to the body a few days later.

One in three people with measles will develop complications, such as ear infections, pneumonia, diarrhoea or, rarely, inflammation of the brain.

If people are infected they could begin experiencing symptoms from 7 -18 days after exposure.

Medical Officer of Health Dr Rob Parker said people who were feeling unwell and had visited the school during the time outlined were asked to immediately telephone their doctor or Healthline on 0800 611 116 for advice.

"It is very important to phone in advance because measles is highly infectious and you could infect other people in the medical waiting room," he said.

ARPHS is working closely with Kelston Boys' High School to contact parents, teachers and staff to inform those who may be affected.