Two people have died and at least nine have been injured in a series of crashes ahead of a school holiday weekend.

In the Waikato, five people appear to be seriously injured after a crash in Mokau.

Emergency services had been called to State Highway 3 in Mokau near Ye Old Mill Rd and North St.

Police said initial indications were five people may be seriously injured.

Advertisement

The road was completely blocked and there were no diversions in place.

Motorists were asked to avoid the area.

Meanwhile, a person has died in a crash on Saddle Rd, Manawatu.

A person died at a busy Mt Maunganui intersection. Photo / Andrew Warner

The two-vehicle crash occurred about 2.10pm, 5km from Woodville.

Four other people had been injured, two seriously.

Saddle Rd was closed and diversions were in place.

In the Manawatu, a serious crash is blocking both lanes of State Highway 1 just south of Foxton.

Drivers were advised to take alternative routes.

Further North, a person has died at a busy Mount Maunganui intersection in spite of efforts by paramedics to save their life.

Emergency services were called to the scene of an incident on the corner of Hewletts Rd and Totara St at 1.12pm.

A police media spokeswoman said a car had crashed into a fence and the driver appeared to have suffered a medical event.

At 2.27pm police releases a statement saying the person had died.

The death would be referred to the coroner.

Motorists were asked to avoid the area and traffic has been banking up in the area.