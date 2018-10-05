Two people have died and at least nine have been injured in a series of crashes ahead of a school holiday weekend.

In the Waikato, five people appear to be seriously injured after a crash in Mōkau.

Emergency services were called to State Highway 3, in Mōkau, near Ye Old Mill Rd and North St.

Police said initial indications were that five people may be seriously injured.

The road was completely blocked and there were no diversions in place. Motorists were asked to avoid the area.

Meanwhile, a person has died in a crash on Saddle Rd, Manawatū.

The two-vehicle crash occurred about 2.10pm, 5km from Woodville.

Four other people were injured, two seriously.

Saddle Rd has since reopened.

In the Manawatū, another person died in a crash just south of Foxton.

Both lanes of State Highway 1, just south of Foxton, were blocked.

Drivers were advised to take alternative routes.

Further North, a person has died at a busy Mount Maunganui intersection in spite of efforts by paramedics to save their life.

Emergency services were called to the scene of an incident on the corner of Hewletts Rd and Totara St at 1.12pm.

A police media spokeswoman said a car had crashed into a fence and the driver appeared to have suffered a medical event.

At 2.27pm police released a statement saying the person had died. The death would be referred to the coroner.

Motorists were asked to avoid the area and traffic has been banking up in the area.

In Auckland, police, an ambulance and fire services were called to Gladstone Rd near Balfour Rd, in Parnell, just after 4.30pm after reports of a car crash.

Two vehicles were involved and one person had to be removed from one of the cars.

Despite that, St John said no one was injured or needed medical treatment.

The area was closed off for a short time as authorities cleared the area. Just after 5pm, police said the road had been reopened.