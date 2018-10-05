Two men charged with assault after police began an investigation into a missing Napier man have appeared in court.

David James Lothian, 26, of Hastings, appeared in the Hastings District Court today along with a 24-year-old man who has name suppression.

Both men are charged with assault and will re-appear in the Hastings District Court via Audio VL on October 25.

The men were charged after police began looking into the disappearance of Alex James Latimer, 30, who was last seen at the Bayview BP petrol station at 1.25am on Sunday.

Mr Latimer's burned out white Toyota Corolla was found in Omaranui Rd, Puketapu, Napier on Sunday.

Police have searched a Te Haroto address off State Highway 5, as well as an address in Napier. Police said the Te Haroto address will be the focus of an extensive search and examination in the coming week.

(more to come)