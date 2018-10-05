In a desperate final act, a pregnant Nadine Tomlinson fought to free herself and her three-year-old son by using a gumboot to smash the window of her sinking tractor.

An emotional Scott Tomlinson today paid tribute in front of more than 800 mourners to a son who was a "bundle of joy" and an "amazing" wife.

Mr Tomlinson said his wife fought to the end.

''Your strength and dedication was on show at all times, but exemplified at the very end with your fighting spirit and absolute dedication to you kids.''

He said she removed a gumboot in a final, desperate effort to free herself by trying to smash the tractor window.

''You bloody near did it girl.''

The casket with Nadine and her son Angus Tomlinson is carried to their funeral service. Photo / Stephen Jaquiery, Otago Daily Times

​Near a single wooden coffin, sitting on top of hay bales under a marquee set up in the sunshine at Flaxes Retreat near Palmerston, Mr Tomlinson spoke through tears of his wife Nadine, who was pregnant with the couple's third child, and son Angus (3).

They died last weekend when the tractor they were in went into a reservoir on the family's Dunback-Morrison farm.

Angus, he said, had been born premature.

"He was too early into this world, and it was far too early for him to leave."

He described his son as a smiley, giggly, question-asking bundle of joy.

Mrs Tomlinson was a beautiful girl in every way, he said.

"And she was truly amazing. I was so fortunate to have her in my life."

The coffin, with a large bunch of white flowers on top, was carried by Mr Tomlinson and family members to the 11am ceremony from the back of a ute, parked on a hill a short distance from where the service was held.

A Givealittle page for Mr Tomlinson and his surviving son, 18-month-old Sam, has already raised over $63,000 since it was set up on Wednesday.