A 46-year-old Napier grandfather with no previous convictions has learnt the hard way about getting involved in the drugs world, with a sentence of two years and six months in jail.

The sentence was imposed on Marcus Wayne Holter yesterday by Judge Bridget Mackintosh in Napier District Court after Holter had earlier admitted conspiring to deal methamphetamine.

Holter was one of 14 people arrested in what police named Operation Lariat, an investigation into methamphetamine supply in Hawke's Bay from November 2016 to September last year.

Among those arrested were Hastings men Shane Thompson and Peter Gamlen who, in June, were each sentenced to 13 years and 11 years and three months respectively for their involvement at the head of an enterprise said to have dealt with more than 4kg of methamphetamine, valued at around $3 million.

Like others in the network, Holter was identified in a police electronic surveillance operation revealing he had been supplied "P" by Thompson and was involved in the retail business side of the venture, in which he had personally dealt with about 56g.

Detective Inspector Mike Foster after announcing the arrests in the Operation Lariat methamphetamine inquiry in 2017. Photo / File

Wellington-based defence counsel Kevin Smith said Holter was "extremely remorseful" for having become involved, having started using methamphetamine at a low-point while dealing with health and relationships issues, including fears that he would die because of his health condition.

He had since taken considerable steps to avoid being involved again, including avoiding the contacts he'd had.

He was no longer using methamphetamine, and had been ineligible for a course he had sought because he was no longer using, the lawyer said.

Holter had pleaded guilty to a charge of conspiring to deal methamphetamine and Smith asked that his case be compared with that of Thompson's girlfriend, 30-year-old Nerrisha Marie Margaret Grant, who was sentenced to 12 months' home detention for supplying methamphetamine.

However, the judge agreed with Crown prosecutor Clayton Walker that the sentencing regime was not one which would allow Holter to be considered for home detention instead of jail.

Several others of those charged in Operation Lariat are still awaiting court proceedings.