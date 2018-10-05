A broken-down truck on Auckland's Harbour Bridge is causing lengthy delays for people trying to travel north.

Two lanes were blocked by the truck and motorists are being advised there are long queues in the area.

Lane two and lane three are now clear on the Harbour Bridge after tow services were able to retrieve the truck.

Traffic is backed up past Spaghetti Junction, the NZ Transport Agency says, and motorists should expect delays while the traffic clears.

Advertisement

UPDATE 2.35PM

Lane 2 and 3 are now fully OPEN on the Auckland Harbour Bridge following an earlier truck breakdown. Expect heavy delays as congestion eases in the area. ^MF https://t.co/njf2jjinQ2 — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) October 5, 2018

Meanwhile, police are attending a serious crash on Saddle Rd, Manawatu.

The two-vehicle crash occurred about 2.10pm, 5km from Woodville.

It is understood there were five people in the vehicles and one person has been seriously injured.

One lane is blocked and Police are asking motorists to avoid the area.