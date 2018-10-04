A different recruitment company to the one that was used to hire Dr Nigel Murray has been chosen to lead the search for a new chief executive at Waikato District Health Board.

Murray resigned his role as CEO at the DHB last year after an investigation was launched into his irregular spending.

A State Services Commission inquiry found Murray unjustifiably spent $120,608 on travel and accommodation expenses during his three years in the $560,000 a year job. In total he spent $218,000 of taxpayer money.

The Serious Fraud Office is still investigating whether the unjustified spending meets the level of criminal wrongdoing while an Auditor-General's investigation into how Waikato DHB procured HealthTap - the company that powered failed app SmartHealth - was expected later this year.

Advertisement

The app, aimed at connecting doctors virtually with remote patients, was a flop that failed to attract users and cost $25 million.

It was promoted by Murray and former board chairman Bob Simcock but canned earlier this year.

The State Services Commission investigation found Murray was stood down from his top job at Fraser Health Authority in Canada months before he secured the role in Hamilton.

And the critical information was missed in checks by Simcock during Murray's recruitment to Waikato DHB because Murray's former employer was not asked for a reference.

Murray was recruited by New Zealand company Sheffield for the role at Waikato DHB, which paid $110,000 to the recruitment agency.

Today Waikato DHB announced it had appointed an executive search firm to begin the hunt for its next chief executive.

Kerridge and Partners, a New Zealand-based agency that specialises in leadership recruitment, was appointed by the board following a tender process during which three companies were shortlisted, a spokeswoman said.

Waikato District Health Board chairwoman Sally Webb, left, has announced a different recruitment agency will search for a CEO to take over from Derek Wright. Photo / Alan Gibson

The announcement comes exactly one year after Murray resigned unexpectedly during extended leave while the DHB investigated concerns of irregular spending.

"The previous chief executive Dr Nigel Murray left the organisation in October last year and Derek Wright has been carrying out the interim chief executive role," a spokeswoman said.

When Wright, a former mental health director, took over the job late last year he said he would stay until January 2019.

The DHB said the names of the other two shortlisted agencies were confidential, but in total nine companies vyed for the job.

Board chairwoman Sally Webb said the chief executive role was an important position leading an organisation of 7000 staff with a $1.4 billion budget, delivering healthcare to more than 800,000 people in the Midland region.

"So it was vital that we get the best person for the job," she said.

"Kerridge impressed us with their experience and expertise in this area and in particular how they showed they would involve DHB staff and the wider community in the recruitment process."

Webb said Kerridge would engage with external stakeholders including the Iwi Māori Council, the Consumer Council and other key stakeholders, particularly health service providers.

The recruitment process has begun and was expected to be completed in the New Year.