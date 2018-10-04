

A dog let off its lead has attacked and killed a seal pup at Westshore, Napier.

On Monday, a dog was walking about 100m ahead of its owner, came across the pup and attacked it.

The owner immediately ran to retrieve the dog and intervene, but was unable to prevent the dog inflicting fatal injuries.

Breeding season is underway and an influx of seal - kekeno - pups and juveniles are expected on land as they start to wean from their mothers.

Department of Conservation (DoC) Napier operations manager Connie Norgate is concerned such attacks are becoming more common.

"Dog owners whose dogs attack seals are committing an offence, as the Dog Control Act requires them to keep their dogs under control at all times.

"Seals are protected under the Wildlife Act 1953 and owners of dogs that attack seals could face some hefty penalties.

"In this attack the dog owner did the responsible thing. He came forward and identified himself to DoC and we are thankful for that and are working with him to resolve the matter."

DoC ranger Rod Hansen said owners could face charges of $1200-$3000 for dog attacks on seals.

DoC could also take court action if necessary.

DoC takes a "hands off" approach to kekeno because they are capable, resilient and, when given time and space, usually find their way home.

They often just come ashore to rest.

However, rangers will intervene if the kekeno is in immediate danger, for example getting tangled in debris, causing disruption or being harassed by people or dogs.

It is an offence under the Marine Mammals Protection Act 1978 to disturb, harass, harm, injure or kill a seal.

A dog owner whose dog attacks a seal can face prosecution.

Members of the public can help by ensuring their dog is under control, and on a lead at all times.

Kekeno were once hunted from the northern to the southern tips of New Zealand for their pelts, bringing them to the verge of extinction.

Since being protected, the seal population has increased and they are spreading further north. Sightings are becoming more common on the East Coast.