A woman has died as a result of a workplace incident at a sawmill in Kawerau, police say.

The death had been referred to the coroner and WorkSafe has been notified, a spokeswoman said.

Emergency services were alerted to reports of a person trapped under a pile of timber at a commercial address on Manukorihi Drive at 11am, a FENZ spokesman said.

Sequal Lumber is located on 6 Manukorihi Drive.

St John and Police were also in attendance.